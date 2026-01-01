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Nike Club Rules T-Shirt - Black/Obsidian

Nike Club Rules

T-Shirt

49,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
  • Style: IR6999-010

Nike Club Rules

49,99 €

Heavyweight cotton gives this Club Rules tee stiff drape and a structured feel. Its loose fit feels roomy through the body.

Product Details

  • NikeCourt patch
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Obsidian
  • Style: IR6999-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Rules T-Shirt

    Nike Club Rules

    49,99 €

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