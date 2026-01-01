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Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
27,99 €
A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO8231-419
Nike Club
27,99 €
A classic baseball cap featuring Nike Swoosh style, this denim hat has an adjustable strapback closure for a customisable, comfy fit. The curved brim and interior sweatband helps keep littles cool and dry while they're having fun in the sun.
Benefits
- Mid-depth fit
- Curved brim
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Navy/White
- Style: IO8231-419
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
27,99 €