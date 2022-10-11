Kids' Hats and Headwear

The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below. Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Size Chart
Nike Hat Size6 1/26 5/86 3/46 7/877 1/8
Head Size (in.)20 1/220 7/821 1/821 1/221 7/822 1/4
Swoosh FlexOSOSOSOSOS
AdjustableOSOSOSOSOSOS
Dual SizeS/MM/LL/XL

Fit Tips

If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.  

How to Measure

Measure the circumference of your head using a measuring tape. Wrap it around your head at the point where the hat will sit (2.5cm approx. above your eyebrows).