|Nike Hat Size
|6 1/2
|6 5/8
|6 3/4
|6 7/8
|7
|7 1/8
|Head Size (in.)
|20 1/2
|20 7/8
|21 1/8
|21 1/2
|21 7/8
|22 1/4
|Swoosh Flex
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|Adjustable
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|Dual Size
|S/M
|M/L
|L/XL
Kids' Hats and Headwear
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below. Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
How to Measure
Measure the circumference of your head using a measuring tape. Wrap it around your head at the point where the hat will sit (2.5cm approx. above your eyebrows).