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Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
49,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
Chelsea F.C. Club
49,99 €
Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.
Product Details
- Front pocket
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
- Style: II3725-452
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Chelsea F.C. Club
49,99 €