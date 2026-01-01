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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers - Pitch Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Joggers

59,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

We took an everyday classic and infused it with Chelsea F.C. pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3410-426

Chelsea F.C. Club

59,99 €

We took an everyday classic and infused it with Chelsea F.C. pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side/Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/White
  • Style: II3410-426

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers

    Chelsea F.C. Club

    59,99 €

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