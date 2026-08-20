Nike
Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set
Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: JA3230-267
Nike
Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.
Product Details
- Top: 50% polyester/44% rayon/6% elastane. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Moon Particle
- Style: JA3230-267
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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