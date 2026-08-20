Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's book and embrace your boldest self in this asymmetric top. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric keeps you ready to turn up the heat and the reversible design lets you make it your own—like A'ja.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: II4238-010
A'ja Wilson
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's book and embrace your boldest self in this asymmetric top. Its smooth, quick-drying fabric keeps you ready to turn up the heat and the reversible design lets you make it your own—like A'ja.
Benefits
- A'ja makes her gear work for her, that's why the inside out reversible design allows you to wear the long-sleeve on either arm for support that's right for your game.
- Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Lightweight and stretchy, the smooth fabric dries quickly.
Product Details
- Swoosh logo
- 83% polyester/17% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: II4238-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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A'ja Wilson