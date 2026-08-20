Nike Air Presto By You
Custom Women's Shoes
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: 846440-997
Nike Air Presto By You
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
Colour Your Upper
Choose the colour of the inner sleeve and the iconic cage overlay. You can make the toe, laces and Swoosh logo pop with a contrasting colour, or keep it classic and tonal.
Fine-tune the details
Make the heel of your midsole pop with colour or speckles—or both. If you really want to make a statement, add a bold colour to the sole as well.
Make It Personal
Add a short message on the heel using numbers, letters or symbols.
More benefits
- Midfoot cage gives you a supportive feel.
- Inner sleeve creates a snug fit.
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
Product details
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: 846440-997
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Presto By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.