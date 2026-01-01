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Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms - Black/White/White

Nike Air

Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms

30% off

With a roomy fit and open hem, these Nike Air tracksuit bottoms put a modern spin on an old favourite. Lightweight, water-repellent nylon adds durability while a mesh lining helps keep them breathable. A zip hip pocket provides secure storage for small essentials.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: IH5978-010

Nike Air

30% off

With a roomy fit and open hem, these Nike Air tracksuit bottoms put a modern spin on an old favourite. Lightweight, water-repellent nylon adds durability while a mesh lining helps keep them breathable. A zip hip pocket provides secure storage for small essentials.

Benefits

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord helps you fine-tune your perfect fit.
  • Side pockets are paired with a zip hip pocket to give you storage options.

Product details

  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester.
  • Side pockets
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White/White
  • Style: IH5978-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′11″ (150cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms

    Nike Air

    30% off

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