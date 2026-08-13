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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes - Black/Black/Black/Black

Nike Air Max Ishod

Skate Shoes

109,99 €
Black/Black/Black/Black
Blue Void/Radiant Blue/Bright Blue/Metallic Silver
Select SizeSize Guide

Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IR1887-001

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

Infused with elements taken from iconic '90s hoops shoes, the Air Max Ishod is built with all the durability you need to skate hard. This creative twist on the original Ishod design features updated mesh, exposed Nike Air and a cupsole that breaks in easily.

Benefits

  • "Ishod" is debossed on the hidden eyestays, with "Wair" embroidered on top.
  • Cupsole designed with flexibility to help minimise necessary break-in time.
  • Herringbone pattern on the outsole grips your board just right.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Black
  • Style: IR1887-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (12)

4.5 stars

  • Sneaks on fire 🔥 🔥🔥🔥

    williamd377391379

    I am satisfied with these kicks. They are definitely an attention grabber. You can never go wrong with SB Nike's. Too bad I got them towards the end of the summer.

  • AntoneD46001928

    They fit great 👍🏾 I love them I really wanted the purple ones they didn’t have my size or the black ones they would great with a pair of white shoe laces

  • Freshness

    Michael46396409

    I love the shoes the only thing I would change is the pink because its hard finding something to match these shoes but over all there a good pair of sneakers

Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes

Nike Air Max Ishod

109,99 €

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