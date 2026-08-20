Nike Air Max Genome
Women's Shoes
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
Inspired by the future-forward designs of the 2000s, the Air Max Genome adds a fresh face to the Air Max house.Its tech-like upper uses a mix of materials including no-sew skins, airy mesh and durable TPU details.The low-profile, full-length Air unit adds comfort to match.Sleek and refined, it's bound to become your new favourite Air Max.
- Colour Shown: White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice
- Style: DC4057-101
Nike Air Max Genome
AIR FOR THE NEW GENERATION.
Inspired by the future-forward designs of the 2000s, the Air Max Genome adds a fresh face to the Air Max house.Its tech-like upper uses a mix of materials including no-sew skins, airy mesh and durable TPU details.The low-profile, full-length Air unit adds comfort to match.Sleek and refined, it's bound to become your new favourite Air Max.
Benefits
- The upper features sleek lines and a rich mixture of materials, adding depth to the fast-paced look.
- Reinforcement on the toe and heel prep you for the city, day in and day out.
- Originally designed for performance sports, the full-length Air unit adds unbelievable comfort while its low-profile design keeps the bulk down.
- Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.
- The caged midsection uses mesh underlays for an edgy look with lots of dimension.
Product Details
- Rubber sole
- Traditional lacing
- Pull tab on heel
- Colour Shown: White/Summit White/Sapphire/Lime Ice
- Style: DC4057-101
Nike Air Max Origins
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978.In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
No reviews
Nike Air Max Genome