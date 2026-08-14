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Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

Older Kids' Shoes

149,99 €
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO4801-002

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

149,99 €

We teamed up with the LEGO® Group to build this mind-blowing edition of the Air Max 95. "But that looks like a regular AM95", right? Surprise! What looks like those classic wavy panels is really an illusion. But don't you worry, that double Air bubble cushioning underfoot is all real, giving you the bounce needed for any kind of play—even the world-building kind.

Benefits

  • Drawing inspiration from human anatomy, the '95's original panelling design is printed on for a layered optical illusion!
  • The visible Max Air unit helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole with flex grooves gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Metallic Silver
  • Style: IO4801-002

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (8)

4.6 stars

  • Shoes

    AnneG668795809

    Yes they are lovely very on trend for my grandson ,

  • Love it

    DebraG730010332

    It is a beautiful I am going to purchase another color

  • TomaraS610624445

    Size fits perfectly. Style is cute and unique

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection

149,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 8

Big Air, Big Ideas.

Ever wonder what would happen if some mischievous LEGO® Minifigures were let loose in a Nike Air Max laboratory? From the physics-defying dual Air units in the sole to a drawn-on upper modelled after Minifigs, this reimagined Air Max 95 is a reminder to always think outside the box.

A Work of Art

For a playful LEGO twist, the 95's layered design is painted on, creating an optical illusion along the silhouette.

Double Bubble

Dual Air units in the forefoot and heel ensure there's enough comfort to elevate your play to 110%. Just like the original 95.

LEGO, the LEGO logo and the brick and knob configurations are trademarks of the LEGO Group. ©2026 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.