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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's Shoes

189,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

189,99 €

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.

Benefits

  • Upper combines synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, while the upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (19)

4.8 stars

  • Crisan358224612

    Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.

  • Ottime

    Rudi375829912

    Ottime, comode e sopratutto non si suda indossandole. Ottime anche con abbigliamento chesual. Sono bellissime davvero. TOP.

  • Perfectas

    jhalarc

    Eran un regalo y le encantaron a mi hijo

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

189,99 €

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