Nike Air Max 270 By You
Men's shoes
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
This customisable version of Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and your choice of colours.
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8027-900
Nike Air Max 270 By You
This customisable version of Nike's first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large window and your choice of colours.
What's Your Base?
Start with the leather and textile upper. Choose between an array of colours and customise the Swoosh logos and back tabs.
Colour-up
Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?
Express yourself
Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to three characters on the back tab. Plus, your name is on the box.
More Benefits
- Max Air 270 unit delivers all-day cushioning.
- Textiles on the upper provide a lightweight fit and airy feel.
- Foam midsole feels soft and comfortable.
- Stretchy inner sleeve and bootie-like construction creates a personalised fit.
- Rubber on the outsole adds traction and durability.
Product Details
- Mesh details
- Two-piece midsole
- Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
- Style: IQ8027-900
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 270 By You.
Nike Air Max 270 By You
More Info
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.