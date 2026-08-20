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Air Jordan 85
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Crafted from comfy cotton, this classic tee has a soft feel that's ideal for everyday wear.
- Colour Shown: Old Royal
- Style: IF3910-417
Air Jordan 85
34,99 €
Crafted from comfy cotton, this classic tee has a soft feel that's ideal for everyday wear.
Product Details
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Old Royal
- Style: IF3910-417
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 85
34,99 €