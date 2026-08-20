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Air Jordan 85 Men's T-Shirt - Old Royal

Air Jordan 85

Men's T-Shirt

34,99 €

Crafted from comfy cotton, this classic tee has a soft feel that's ideal for everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: IF3910-417

Air Jordan 85

34,99 €

Crafted from comfy cotton, this classic tee has a soft feel that's ideal for everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Old Royal
  • Style: IF3910-417

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 85 Men's T-Shirt

    Air Jordan 85

    34,99 €