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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes - Sail/University Red/Black

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

Men's shoes

209,99 €
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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

209,99 €

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Real and synthetic leather is combined with grid mesh underlays to give you texture, dimension and elevated style.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Free-floating eyestays near the ankle tighten over your foot when you lace up for a secure feel.
  • The rubber outsole with a herringbone tread pattern helps give you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black
  • Style: IM4002-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (137)

4.8 stars

  • Favorite shoes I’ve ever owned

    kylem458488861

    Wanted a pair of 4s for almost a decade and finally got them, they didn’t disappoint to say the least

  • Air jordan retro 4

    sylwester3618f6f696504c0aaa5734b3311b63a9

    Witam. Zakup produktu oceniam na 10/10 bardzo szybko i profesjonalnie zrobiony zakup,lecz do samego produktu odniosę się bardzo negatywnie. Po 1 zamówiłem numer 42 jak zawsze lecz ten produkt ma zawyżony rozmiar,obuwie były za duże. Obuwie bardzo niewygodne dla nóg oraz bardzo ciężkie. Produkt oceniam na 2/10. Nie polecam tego Modelu. Pozdrawiam

  • You can never have too many

    Barnaby533176077

    Looks great In my collection. Brought to wear not look at

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club'

209,99 €

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