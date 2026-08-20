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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Older Kids' Shoes

139,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

139,99 €

Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • High collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9927-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

    139,99 €