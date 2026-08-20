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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
- Style: II9927-001
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
139,99 €
Familiar but always fresh, the iconic Air Jordan 1 is remastered for today's sneakerhead culture. This Retro High OG version goes all in with premium leather, comfortable cushioning and classic design details.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- High collar
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
- Style: II9927-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
139,99 €