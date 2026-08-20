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Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes - Black/Sail

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Black/Sail
Vast Grey/Sail
Design your own Nike By You product

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail
  • Style: IU7592-001

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

129,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. The classic '80s construction pairs durable leather with bold details for style that tracks whether you're on court or on the go.

Benefits

  • Genuine and synthetic leather upper with perforated toe box is breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail
  • Style: IU7592-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8

    129,99 €