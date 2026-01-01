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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Top
79,99 €
Made to race, this lightweight top helps keep you dry through to the finish line. A smooth, comfortable neckline pairs with sweat-wicking fabric and perforations to give you optimal breathability.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM7567-010
Nike AeroSwift
79,99 €
Made to race, this lightweight top helps keep you dry through to the finish line. A smooth, comfortable neckline pairs with sweat-wicking fabric and perforations to give you optimal breathability.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Strategically placed perforations add breathability.
- Slim fit provides a tailored feel.
Product details
- Non-reflective Swoosh logos
- Curved hem
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM7567-010
Size & Fit
- As seen on Jada Foreman, university athletics athlete.
- Foreman is 5'8" (172.5cm approx.) and wears size S.
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift
79,99 €
More Info
- As seen on Jada Foreman, university athletics athlete.
- Foreman is 5'8" (172.5cm approx.) and wears size S.