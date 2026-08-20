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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
89,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH6939-394
Nike AeroSwift
89,99 €
Designed for racing, this breathable singlet features our advanced sweat-wicking tech to help you stay dry and comfortable. Its smooth fabric has perforations to offer plenty of airflow as you push through your final stride.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- A lower hem compared with previous AeroSwift vests offers extra coverage.
- Bonded seams at the armhole and collar help give a slimmer feel.
Product details
- Specialty graphics
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH6939-394
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift
89,99 €