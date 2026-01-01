Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Designed for racing, these AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off and a knit liner offers the support you need. Four pockets give you a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH6937-394
Nike AeroSwift
Designed for racing, these AeroSwift shorts help you push through the worst to compete with the best. Their lightweight woven material helps keep the sweat off and a knit liner offers the support you need. Four pockets give you a place to stash your gels, snacks and other race-day essentials.
Advanced Sweat-Wicking Tech
Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
Built to move
Four-way stretch woven fabric is built to move in all directions to help you feel comfortable during your run. The updated stitching extends lower down the side seams compared with previous versions, for extra coverage. The Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
Made for Speed
The AeroSwift Collection is Nike's pinnacle racing gear. This apparel is made for speed, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage.
Product details
- Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH6937-394
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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