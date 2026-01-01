Nike ACG Vista Vert
Sunglasses
Engineered for the world's harshest trails, the Nike ACG Vista Vert pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics built for athletes who chase the edge and keep going past it. The fully framed design reinforces the lens, adding the extra security needed when the terrain turns unpredictable and giving you confidence through rocks, roots and sudden drops. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vast Grey
- Style: IQ9346-819
Nike ACG Vista Vert
Engineered for the world's harshest trails, the Nike ACG Vista Vert pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics built for athletes who chase the edge and keep going past it. The fully framed design reinforces the lens, adding the extra security needed when the terrain turns unpredictable and giving you confidence through rocks, roots and sudden drops. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.
Benefits
- Frame size: 71mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 130mm temple length
- Nike Max Optics with anti-reflective coating helps reduce light reflection and provides precise vision from all angles.
- 6-base curved shield offers medium coverage with moderate peripheral light blockage.
- Adjustable, TPE rubber nose pad and temples provide enhanced grip and traction even in wet conditions.
Product Details
- Multiple strap-attachment locations.
- The injected frame material is derived from at least 40% castor bean oil.
- 100% UVA/UVB protection.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Vast Grey
- Style: IQ9346-819
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG Vista Vert