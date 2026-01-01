Nike ACG Vista Vert Photochromic Sunglasses

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Engineered for the world's harshest trails, the Nike ACG Vista Vert pairs all-conditions durability with precision optics built for athletes who chase the edge and keep going past it. The fully framed design reinforces the lens, adding the extra security needed when the terrain turns unpredictable and giving you confidence through rocks, roots and sudden drops. It's ready for anything the mountain throws at you.