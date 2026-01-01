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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
19,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Designed to help you stay cool and comfortable while you fine-tune your skills, this lightweight knit top is infused with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. Mesh on the back and sides helps add breathability.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
- Style: IO5799-010
Nike Academy
19,99 €
Designed to help you stay cool and comfortable while you fine-tune your skills, this lightweight knit top is infused with our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. Mesh on the back and sides helps add breathability.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
- Style: IO5799-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Academy
19,99 €