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Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L) - Black/Black/White

Nike Academy

Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)

37,99 €
Black/Black/White
Midnight Navy/Black/White
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0919-010

Nike Academy

37,99 €

The Nike Academy Duffel Bag is a durable design built to help keep you organised. A large main compartment and separate side pockets provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits

  • Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
  • Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
  • Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.

Product Details

  • Dual-zipped main compartment
  • 51cm L x 28cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IO0919-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Football Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)

    Nike Academy

    37,99 €