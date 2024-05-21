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Make sport spaces work for girls

Coaching Girls Guide

Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. But today, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. As part of Nike's work with community partners and experts to reverse this drop-out trend, we created the Coaching Girls Guide: a resource to help mentor, empower and support young athletes.

Last updated: 3 June 2024
3 min read
Make sport spaces work for girls

The reality is, sports gear and spaces aren't usually designed for girls. And this gets unintentionally reinforced in a lot of ways. Going across the park to find a toilet or wearing hand-me-down kits from the boys' team sends the message that girl athletes are an afterthought. Protective gear isn't always made with girls in mind either, and can end up being ill-fitting, uncomfortable and sometimes even unsafe.

"All too often, girls have to make do, which negatively shapes their experience with sport".

Girls need gear that fits, apparel that suits them, nearby spaces that are clean and safe to manage hygiene needs, and training scheduled in places and at times that won't risk their physical safety. While you can't necessarily build better toilet facilities, you can create a safe and comfortable experience by considering these needs when planning sports sessions and locations.

And remember, lots of girls aren't encouraged to play sport. Just showing up is a risk, so it's even more important for her to have a positive, healthy environment that allows her to feel safe and have fun and is free from discrimination and judgement.

Make sport spaces work for girls

Setting her up for success

  1. Keep them safe and allow them to feel like they belong
    Check out the space ahead of time to make sure it's hazard-free, well-lit and appropriately supervised. Bathrooms should be easily accessible and offer secure privacy. If a space doesn't meet the desired needs, check out alternatives (say, another gym or park) or schedule training during daylight hours.
  2. Create inclusive environments
    Give athletes a chance to feel like they're part of the team. As norms around gender identity change, all kids should feel like they belong. Start by using language that includes everyone. Instead of saying "guys" or using the wrong pronouns, use inclusive terms, such as "team" or "players". Next, let them personalise the space—even if it's as simple as hanging a banner with the team name and symbol.
  3. Equip her to play
    Girls and boys have different needs, especially once puberty begins. It's important to think about how things like apparel size, protective gear and clothing can impact girls' experiences. Is a girl sitting out when she wasn't before? It might be because she's physically uncomfortable. Find out what's going on and do what you can to help her get back in the game.

Learn more about how to empower girls in your community.

Get the Guide

Originally published: 21 May 2024

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