Coaching hijabi athletes

The right product can make a big difference in how girls experience sport—and for some girls, this includes wearing the hijab. For girls who choose to wear it, the hijab can be a source of power and strength, both on and off the playing field.



This guide will help you give hijab-wearing athletes—and their teammates—the information and support they need to keep playing.



Because a girl should never have to choose between what she plays and what she believes.



Thank you for all you do to get more girls moving!