Nike Ja 4: The Latest Stop on Ja's Footwear Journey

Despite the familiar approach, there are some clear differences between the Ja 4 and the Ja 3. One of the most notable updates is to the underfoot setup. Whereas the Ja 3 used hybrid ZoomX foam, the 4 has shifted to Cushlon 3.0 which, in combination with an elevated Super Critical Foam sockliner providing a responsive, explosive and stable ride. The TPU JA-Frame wraps around the foot, helping to keep you locked in for liftoff, quick cuts and attacking the basket.

The use of haptic creates a more textural appearance, provides more dimensionality and increases durability. The grippy precision traction pattern on the outsole is also inspired by the Ja logo—a more subtle representation than the prominent "JA" seen on the previous iteration of the shoe.

When it comes to design, the Ja 4 strikes a unique balance. The design team pursued a cleaner, more modern, performance-led and simpler approach to the latest iteration, while maintaining an edgy attitude using sharp angles. An integral part of this is the execution of the 'JA' logo in the shape of a tooth, inspired by his famous Bulldog movement.

"Everybody remembers Ja's skywalking moments, but there is that bulldog move—people tend to forget how explosive he is on the ground," said Leon Gu, Nike expert product designer. "So we wanted to bring that speed back into focus."

Packed with hidden messages and unique design elements, the latest addition to Ja's signature footwear line is designed with both veteran and rookie basketball players front and centre. 12 Time, a new silhouette that carries forward the key features that players have come to expect from Ja's signature footwear at a lower price, releases shortly after.