How Dance Creates Connections

Can you talk a bit about dancing as an individual versus really dancing as a collective or as a group?



Mette: We do work as individuals, but the power is when it's all of us. It's quite boring alone. It's quite empty. How do you bounce off anyone? How do you progress? How do you get inspired? It's such a blessing to have these girls who constantly just open up your world to possibilities and give you opinions outside of yourself.



Elise: I feel like we all understand how demanding it is and what it can take out of you. It can be very individual, but I definitely feel like we all go through it, on one level or another, because your body is the work. You are the work. You always bring your external and internal self into the situation.



Fatou: We feed off energy as well, so it's been so different to take classes or to train by yourself, just with one person, compared to with people. You just feel how everyone is so excited to train and dance.



How has that been impacted in recent months, not having that physical connection through movement and dance as you normally would?



Mette: I've been so lucky, because I've had my housemates here. I've actually danced with people. So I can't talk from the most painful place, but I know that people have struggled. They don't get to express themselves. That's some people's life. They train, they go to class. This is what they do. And all of a sudden, nothing. That must just kill your soul. By yourself, it's fun only for so long.



Elise: You can't feel the vibe of the teacher or the person who's giving you the steps. You can't feel the energy. Sometimes there are small corrections the teachers can't give, because they can't see you. It's a bit more one-sided. I like to be in a big room of people. I like to look around and feel inspired. It's great to actually be able to dance with my two housemates, but I definitely miss dancing in a group of, like, 30, 40 people, and just seeing us all really go and train. We're sweating. Most of us are not really getting it right, because it's hard. We're really, really training, and I miss that.