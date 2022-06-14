(Bra) by Dina | How To Wear a Sports Bra

(Bra) by Dina Asher-Smith
Sports Bra Style Up by Dina Asher-Smith
(Bra) by Dina is the takeover by the queen of sports bras (and sprinting) on all things, well, sports bras. This week, Dina Asher-Smith has styled up her fave Nike sports bras using her own wardrobe. Check out her style diary below.
Nike Indy V-Neck Styled With Coat, Shorts & Chunky Boots
This is my favourite ‘bougie aunty’ coat. I absolutely love it. I bought it for myself for my birthday in 2019 and feel so fabulous in it. I loved the Indy bra and this is one of my go-to ‘laid back and comfy’ styles. With the coat and the bra, I felt both fabulous and super comfy.