Il borsone Nike Academy Team sfoggia un design resistente pensato per organizzare i tuoi oggetti. Scomparti specifici offrono lo spazio ideale per riporre pallone, scarpe e abiti, mentre gli spallacci ti permettono di trasportare comodamente i tuoi accessori quando sei in movimento.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike. Scopri di più.
2 Stelle
HarryG835380355 - 01 mar 2022
Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping