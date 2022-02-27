Accélérez le rythme en profitant d'un maximum de confort et de douceur. Intégrant la technologie anti-transpiration, le pantalon Nike Dri-FIT Challenger présente des boutons-pression pour garder vos affaires à portée de main. La coupe fuselée vous offre une grande liberté de mouvement. Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.
5 Étoiles
LucianS777573086 - 27 févr. 2022
Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein
O E. - 15 janv. 2022
Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S
zooropa - 22 nov. 2021
Very comfortable... ideal for most sporting activities and true to size (S). Poor choice of colours... would be nice to see a navy blue (obsidian or blue void) colour option.