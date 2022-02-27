Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Pantalon de running en maille pour Homme

      79.95 CHF

      Gris fumée
      Noir

      Accélérez le rythme en profitant d'un maximum de confort et de douceur. Intégrant la technologie anti-transpiration, le pantalon Nike Dri-FIT Challenger présente des boutons-pression pour garder vos affaires à portée de main. La coupe fuselée vous offre une grande liberté de mouvement. Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : DD5003-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 188 cm
      • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 196 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike. En savoir plus.

      • Vous pouvez retourner votre commande gratuitement, quelle que soit la raison, dans un délai de 30 jours.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (3)

      5 Étoiles

      • Super Laufhose

        LucianS777573086 - 27 févr. 2022

        Super Laufhose, könnte aber etwas am Bein länger sein

      • O E. - 15 janv. 2022

        Great pants and very comfy for gym activity and running also keeps warm. 173cm and normal athletic body - size S

      • Comfortable Pants

        zooropa - 22 nov. 2021

        Very comfortable... ideal for most sporting activities and true to size (S). Poor choice of colours... would be nice to see a navy blue (obsidian or blue void) colour option.