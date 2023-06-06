Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Women's Loose Trousers & Tights

      Joggers & Sweatpants
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      CHF 95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Oversized High-Waisted Woven Cargo Trousers
      CHF 110
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Women's Woven Joggers
      CHF 85
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      CHF 85
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      CHF 95
      Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney
      Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney Women's Trousers
      Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney
      Women's Trousers
      CHF 184.95
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Chino Skate Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike SB
      Chino Skate Trousers
      CHF 125
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Curve 7/8 Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Curve 7/8 Tracksuit Bottoms
      CHF 75
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Jordan Flight Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Jordan Chicago
      Jordan Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      CHF 165
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Easy Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Easy Joggers
      CHF 85
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Washed Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Washed Fleece Trousers
      CHF 120
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Mid-Rise Cloud-Dye Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Mid-Rise Cloud-Dye Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack Women's High-Waisted Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Women's High-Waisted Trousers
      CHF 150
      Jordan Chicago
      Jordan Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      CHF 120
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      CHF 99.95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Ripstop Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Ripstop Trousers
      CHF 150
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Velour Trousers
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Velour Trousers
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      Nike Air
      Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      CHF 119.95
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      CHF 95
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms