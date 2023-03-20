Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Trail Running Collection

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 110
      Nike Zegama
      Nike Zegama Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Zegama
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 170
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Nike Wildhorse 8 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 165
      Nike Zegama
      Nike Zegama Women's Trail-running Shoes
      Nike Zegama
      Women's Trail-running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Nike Wildhorse 8 Women's Trail Running Shoes
      Nike Wildhorse 8
      Women's Trail Running Shoes
      CHF 165
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail-running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Women's Trail-running Shoes
      CHF 170
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Multiplier
      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      CHF 23
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 195
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4
      Women's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 170
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature
      Nike Juniper Trail 2 Next Nature Women's Trail Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Trail Running Shoes
      CHF 110
      Nike Racing
      Nike Racing Ankle Socks
      Nike Racing
      Ankle Socks
      CHF 25
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Running No-Show Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Multiplier
      Running No-Show Socks (2 Pairs)
      CHF 23
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Multiplier
      Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
      CHF 23
      Nike Terra Kiger 9
      Nike Terra Kiger 9 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Terra Kiger 9
      Men's Trail-Running Shoes
      CHF 180
      Related Stories

      Nike Trail Running Collection

      Take your workout off the track and pavement with Nike's trail running collection of shoes, clothes, and accessories. Featuring classic technology including Air Zoom trainers and Dri-FIT tops; Nike trail running gear has everything you need for any terrain. Explore essential running jackets for an added lightweight layer during cold weather, plus tights and trousers for full-length compression and support. Nike trail running shoes feature strategically placed plates along the sole, to protect your feet from rough surfaces and debris, coupled with waffle outsoles for lasting traction and durability. Check out Nike's full line of running shoes to get ready for your next workout.