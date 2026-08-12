Mother's Day Gifts

(45)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
CHF 42
Nike One
Nike One Duffel Bag (35L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Duffel Bag (35L)
CHF 115
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Training Bag (24L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Training Bag (24L)
CHF 55
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Tank Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Crop Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Crop Top
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
11% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
28% off
Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max SNDR
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Intensity
Nike Intensity Men's Training Belt
Nike Intensity
Men's Training Belt
28% off
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Women's Top
Jordan Essentials
Women's Top
11% off
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 17
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
CHF 75
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 240
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
CHF 135
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 40
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 105
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
CHF 52
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
+1
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
CHF 22
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 50
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
CHF 32
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 42
Nike Alpha Elite
Nike Alpha Elite Training Gloves
Nike Alpha Elite
Training Gloves
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Hijab 2.0
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Hijab 2.0
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Backpack (25L)
CHF 105
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
CHF 135
Nike One
Nike One Tote Bag (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Tote Bag (25L)
CHF 105
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
CHF 40
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 105
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top (Maternity)
CHF 52
Nike Refuel
Nike Refuel Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
+1
Nike Refuel
Locking-Lid Water Bottle (710ml approx.)
CHF 22
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Tote Bag (22L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Tote Bag (22L)
CHF 35
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 50
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
CHF 32
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
CHF 32
Nike Motiva
Nike Motiva Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva
Women's Walking Shoes
CHF 125

Mother's Day gift ideas: show your appreciation

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day present? We've got you covered with our collection of high-performance gifts, from everyday essentials to bold designs. You'll find the gear that will help her push past her limits. And with innovative designs and breathable fabrics, she'll look and feel her best.

Our Mother's Day gift collection has a range of styles designed to keep up with her active lifestyle. Whatever her sport, expect classic pieces and practical accessories she's sure to love. From tops and tees to cosy joggers and hoodies, you'll find the ideal present in our selection of gift ideas. Or, keep Mother's Day simple with a Nike gift card so she can choose for herself.

Stylish presents for mum

Give some love this Mother's Day with sportswear gifts that help elevate her workout game. Whether she likes to hit the gym or tough mountain trails, we have something for every taste. Choose bright colourways for a standout look, or opt for discreet styles to keep it simple. Our unique designs will keep her comfortable no matter the weather, with breathable materials and adjustable coverage. Lightweight gear made with Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from the skin, allowing quick evaporation to keep her dry. Don't forget to check out our sports bras for confidence-boosting support.

We're committed to Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we create pieces with Sustainable Materials that are kinder to the planet and your conscience. So whether you're looking for something practical, stylish or more eco-friendly, our Mother's Day collection has it all.