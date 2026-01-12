Men's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Gender 
(1)
Men
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
29% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Shoes
26% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoe
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoe
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
29% off
Nike Air Max 95 OG
Nike Air Max 95 OG Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 OG
Women's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal'
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 1 Low 'Game Royal'
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge'
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge' Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 'Eliud Kipchoge'
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18 SE
Nike Vomero 18 SE Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18 SE
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Giannis Immortality 4
Giannis Immortality 4 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 4
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
11% off
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Men's Shoes
Nike LD-1000
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike Court Vintage Premium
Nike Court Vintage Premium Men's Shoe
Nike Court Vintage Premium
Men's Shoe
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn8
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
29% off
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Slides
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Slides
29% off
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn8
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dragonfly 2
Nike Dragonfly 2 Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Dragonfly 2
Athletics Distance Spikes
26% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
22% off
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Dn8
Men's Shoes
29% off

Cyber Monday deals for men from Nike 2025: iconic style for less

However you like to move, our Cyber Monday men's collection is ready to go. Whether you're looking for a breathable top for hot yoga or a heat-locking jacket to keep you cosy on the touchline, we've got you covered. Expect sleek apparel made to support your every lunge, leap and lift. Various colours and styles make it easy to find something to suit your workout wardrobe. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our picks—bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, innovative details make sure you stay comfortable from the first rep to the last. We're talking flat seams and breathable fabrics that let you focus on the challenge ahead.


Getting ready to sweat? Shop apparel from our men's Cyber Monday deals crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The clever material works to wick moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate faster, leaving you comfortable as you train. In warm conditions, look out for styles with air holes and ventilation in key areas, so air can circulate around your body. When the temperature drops, just pull on a layer featuring our Therma-FIT technology—it traps your natural body heat to keep you cosy without excess bulk.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose clothing and accessories from our Cyber Monday men's edit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.