Nike Air Max DN8 By You Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max Dn8 By You

CHF 240

More Air, less bulk. This customisable Dn8 takes our Dynamic Air system and condenses it into a sleek, low-profile package with your own personal touch. Powered by eight pressurised Air tubes, it gives you a responsive sensation with every step. Enter an unreal experience of movement.

What's Your Base?

Start with the leather and textile upper. Choose between an array of colours and customise the Swoosh logos, laces, heel clip and more.

Colour-up

Clean neutrals, luxe metallics, sporty classics or all of the above. What will you create?

Express yourself

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with up to three characters on the back tab. Plus, your name is on the box.