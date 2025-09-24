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Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Nike Air Max 95 By You

Custom Women's Shoe

CHF 240
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: DM1181-991
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 95 By You

CHF 240

WORK IN PROGRESS.

Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.

Back To Work

The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.

Subtlety at Its Best

You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe.The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.

Unmistakeable Pride

Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.

More Benefits

  • The AM95 was inspired by the components of the human body and its fine-tuned integration of form and function.
  • Originally developed for performance running, visible Nike Air cushioning delivers all-day comfort.
  • The OG lacing system was an innovative take on traditional laces, making it easy to put on and take off while also letting you personalise your fit.
  • A foam midsole has flex grooves for a comfortable feel that lets you move freely.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: DM1181-991
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Passt u. gefällt mir!

    Sabine

    Sieht super aus. Bis auf kleine farbliche Abweichungen (in der Sohlenfarbe, dachte sie wird heller). Trotzdem harmoniert meine Farbzusammenstellung sehr gut! Passform klasse!

  • My own colours

    karen26625c862bf94126857fb93cf355edc9

    Love the shoes made up i could pick my own colours

  • The comfort level Exceeded my expectations!!!

    Judith5d318709d9df4a7497f2d71c12127a67

    I am very satisfied and happy with my custom Nike shoes. They fit well and are EXTREMELY comfortable. More comfortable than I expected. I’m already designing another pair.

Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe

Nike Air Max 95 By You

CHF 240

More Info

    This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.

Complete the look

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