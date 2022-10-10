The Next Generation of Fast
When Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in 1:59:40 in 2019, he did so in a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. This extraordinary achievement was years in the making, the culmination of a collaboration between Eliud and Nike, beginning with Eliud's effort to break the two-hour marathon barrier in 2017. Eliud's feat has inspired some of the world's fastest runners to test their own limits and break their own records, and now the shoe that he wore on that chilly October morning in Vienna is available to you.
Our premier racing shoe is loaded with new technology and innovation that includes two ultra-responsive Zoom Air pods in the forefoot and additional ZoomX foam in the heel. It's a racing shoe made to shatter records and PBs, whether you're looking finish a marathon in two, three, four or five hours.
Our Collaboration With Kipchoge
We visited Eliud at his camp in Kaptagat, Kenya to learn more about his influence on this shoe and why the marathon-record holder believes he will inspire the next generation of distance runners to surpass his feats. "I think this shoe will be part of my legacy", Eliud told us.
It's All About Air
Two streamlined Zoom Air pods in the forefoot deliver even more energy return than just the ZoomX foam that is in the Vaporfly NEXT%.
More ZoomX Foam
ZoomX foam is unique in two ways: It's incredibly responsive and lightweight. The Alphafly NEXT% has more foam than the Vaporfly NEXT%, providing additional impact protection and cushion.
Introducing AtomKnit
During testing, the Nike Innovation team discovered that with the additional foam and the two Zoom Air pods underfoot, the overall weight of this shoe increased. To shave off some grams, the Nike Innovation team developed a new Flyknit upper called AtomKnit. Flyknit fabric is steamed and stretched, delivering a lightweight, contoured fit with minimal water absorption and enhanced breathability.
Customised Carbon-Fibre Plate
Working in tandem with the ZoomX foam and the Air Zoom pods, is a full-length carbon-fibre plate that delivers a snappy sensation with each stride. We scaled the thickness of the plate for the size of each shoe—it is more flexible in smaller sizes and gets stiffer as the size of the shoe increases, which means that every runner has the same propulsive sensation no matter their size.