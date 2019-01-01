Growing up, Asa Mohammed struggled to express herself. She dealt with anger and resentment but didn't have the words to let it out—until she found dance.

She took dance classes as a kid and studied a variety of styles from ballet to hip-hop. But it was at The Movement Factory, a dance studio in the neighbourhood of Peckham in London, where she found a home to explore her craft. It was also where she realised she could help others find new ways to express themselves.