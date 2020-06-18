By Nike Training
Bounce back after your workout with this super-healthy smoothie.
Watermelon: The sweet, summer fruit with tons of hidden benefits. Find out why it's great for muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, and how you can incorporate it into your recovery with this tasty smoothie recipe.
This vegan-friendly drink packs nutrients that can help reduce muscle soreness and replenish electrolytes after an intense workout. Plus, it's easy to make and seriously refreshing. Find out why and get the simple recipe below, along with a few easy prep and customisation tips.
Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)
Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep
Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:
How to Make It: Watermelon Recovery Smoothie
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
152g cubed watermelon
100g frozen cauliflower florets
40g fresh or frozen chopped mango
30mL fresh lime juice
180ml nut milk
5mL bee pollen, plus more for garnish
5mL hemp seeds, plus more for garnish
Method