Trained Podcast: Benefits of Physiotherapy

If you just consider physiotherapy something you do when you're injured, you're not giving it enough credit. Vinh Pham, a physiotherapist and the owner of the innovative Myodetox clinics, believes manual therapy can also help you move more freely, so you can get the most out of every workout for a really, really long time. In this episode, Vinh describes how his approach to recovery is shaking up the ever-evolving field of physiotherapy, explains why you should be foam rolling your abs and provides at-home DIY physiotherapy exercises you can do for 10 minutes a day to help minimise pain and maximise your movements.