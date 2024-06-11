Tatum 2 shoe celebrates Jayson Tatum's effortless style of play

Fans of Jayson Tatum's effortless play have a new reason to be excited. The Tatum 2 basketball shoe builds on the lightweight design of the Tatum 1 with enhanced features and bold new designs.

Says Tatum of the shoe's design: "For me, this second shoe represents evolution and how much I've grown as a player".

Rooted in the motion and emotion inherent in Jordan Brand's approach to basketball shoe design, the shoe's construction fits the basketball superstar's game and the needs of players who aim to perform like him. Tatum's durability on the court and consistency as a top-league player were key in its design, including its full-length, built-in Nike Air Strobel unit, which helps minimise impact.

The Tatum 2 reflects not only Tatum's confidence and effortless playing style but also his sense of style. "We were inspired by Jayson's calmness in crucial situations and sought to bring to life that 'no pressure' feeling and deliver it to anyone who wears the Tatum 2", says Bryant Klug, expert footwear designer at Jordan Brand.

Tatum's second signature shoe is lightweight, a staple of the Tatum line. Its upper is constructed using large foam and textile pods strategically placed around the parts of the foot that experience the most pressure in basketball. A foam frame wrapping high on the shoe surrounds the pods, helping to steady the foot during multi-directional movement without limiting mobility or feeling constricted. The shoe's lightweight outsole, designed with a modified herringbone traction pattern, provides extra coverage where needed.

Style was just as instrumental in the shoe's design as function was. The large foam pods and eye-catching colours evoke the fun, playful look of '90s basketball shoes. Tatum's logo and number can be seen on the back of the shoe, as well as phrases that have personal meaning to him—showcasing his belief in himself and dedication to his family—including "Find a Way" and "Like Father, Like Son".

Five colourways, which include Denim (made from sustainably minded materials), Sidewalk Chalk, Vortex, Legacy and Momma's Boy, are available in men's and women's whole and half sizes. Each style features bold designs in pastel or neon hues and represents some unique aspect of Tatum's game, personal life or traits. For example, the Vortex references his ability to remain steady under pressure, while Momma's Boy, featuring his mother's favourite colour and flower, references their close relationship.

The Tatum 2 is also available in the Vortex, Sidewalk Chalk and Legacy colourways for older kids and in the Vortex colourway only for younger kids and toddlers and babies. Like the original version, the Tatum 2 kids' shoe design makes getting into and out of the shoe simple and effortless—just like Tatum's playing style—with its collapsible tailgate on the heel.

First released in March 2024 in the Momma's Boy colourway, the Tatum 2 is available online at Nike.com and at selected retailers.