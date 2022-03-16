The Best Slip-On Sneakers for Men and Women

The ability to quickly and securely slip your feet in and out of the shoes is the star feature of no-lace sneakers, but it's also important to test them out to make sure they stay snug and secure on your foot. With a new pair of slip-on sneakers, make sure you give them a test drive with a walk or run around the block before you venture out on a long run or intense workout in them. It's also important to consider the following features when you're buying a new pair:

Material: Look for breathable and lightweight materials. If your feet tend to get on the sweatier side, look for slip-ons with an upper section made from mesh or knits, which are well ventilated and keep your feet cool and dry.

Look for breathable and lightweight materials. If your feet tend to get on the sweatier side, look for slip-ons with an upper section made from mesh or knits, which are well ventilated and keep your feet cool and dry. Support: The level of support depends on the type of exercise you're doing, but regardless of whether you're walking or running, look for high-quality cushioning, like Nike React or Nike ZoomX foam.

The level of support depends on the type of exercise you're doing, but regardless of whether you're walking or running, look for high-quality cushioning, like Nike React or Nike ZoomX foam. Traction: The bottom of the shoe should be tough, grippy and made from durable rubber.

Pick the shoe that makes the most sense with your lifestyle and personal style so you can continue to stay active—without dealing with the extra energy spent on lacing up your shoes.