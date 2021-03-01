4 Tips for Training with a Resistance Band

Bands Make Your Muscles Work Longer

To create tension—which simulates weight—simply stretch the band. The further you stretch it, the more tension it provides. Unlike free weights, bands provide tension throughout an entire rep, increasing the amount of time your muscles have to work for, says Zeena Hernandez, a doctor of physiotherapy and the owner of Good Reps Physical Therapy in New York City.



She references bicep curls as an example: If you were to do them with a set of dumbbells, your muscles would get worked as you lift the weights, then catch a break when gravity takes over as you lower them and reset for your next rep. But when you do curls with a resistance band looped under your feet, one end of the band in each hand, your upper-arm muscles face resistance the whole way through because now you have to work against gravity to maintain control so, you know, the band doesn't snap right out from under you.



They Demand More From Your Core

Even when you think you're honing in on, for example, your legs, bands make your core work overtime. "The need to control the band throughout the full exercise means you have to engage all of the stabilising muscles in your core more so than if you were working with dumbbells", says Nike Master Trainer Flor Beckmann. Depending on the move, you can call on tiny, underused muscles in your upper and lower body to maintain control too.



They Have a Place in Practically Any Routine

Bands can also help you build strength after an injury without overloading your muscles, says Hernandez, and some (especially the super-stretchy, long-loop ones versus the tighter "mini bands", the circles that are typically less than a foot wide) are ideal for boosting mobility and balance, adds Beckmann. They're also an ideal tool for mastering more challenging exercises, like pull-ups or pistol squats, says Beckmann, as you can use them as an assist. (A quick Google search for "banded ____" will show you how. Just look for instructions from a certified trainer or physiotherapist.)



Of course, for all of the reasons to love resistance bands, you have to use them properly to get the love back. Start here: