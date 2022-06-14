3 Ways To Prevent Chafing While You Work Out

When the sweat is flying and you're busting through reps in your workout, the feeling is incredible, even when you have to fight through the burn. But there's a different kind of burn that can be so irritating, you might avoid exercise (and miss out on the benefits) altogether. Chafing can occur any time moisture and friction are combined. It stings and burns, leaving your skin red and raw—the good news is, it's a common problem that is preventable.

Chafing usually shows up on parts of your body that are prone to rubbing together, such as your thighs, armpits and groin. While it's more likely to happen with people who are overweight, bodies of all shapes and sizes can experience the pain, especially during exercise and in hot weather. But we've got some tips to reduce chafing, or even eliminate it altogether, so you can get back to running, cycling and hiking your way to a healthier you.