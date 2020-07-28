The Power of an Energy Playlist

How to use music to get your mind—and body—ready to workout.

Music is a powerful motivator, and sometimes it's the magic switch that can take your mindset from zero to hero. In this article, Nike Master Trainer, Kirsty Godso, shares her tips for finding the best tracks to get you motivated—and where you can find more.



Exercise and music have long gone hand-in-hand, so it's no surprise that it's helpful to listen to your favourite energetic songs while you're working out.



But I also like to use music to motivate me before I even start exercising. If I'm in a bit of a bad mood or I'm tired or I just don't feel like working out, a few minutes of getting hyped from music can totally change the course of my day.



I put on some old-school hip-hop, and suddenly the bad or lethargic mood evaporates. Now I'm ready to rock.