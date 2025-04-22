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Poised to Win

Nike Teens
Last updated: 16 April 2025
2 min read

Comfy, effortless and made to move. With a mix of pastels and neutrals, you've got a playful but powerful combo for all the ways you stay active. Cause going all out doesn't mean you can't feel cute. Versatile, sweat-wicking layers paired with stretchy, comfy pieces make you look just as good mid-stride or mid-selfie.

Nike Teens: Poised to win

Function then form

Start with the basics: choose items that help you move at your best, like the Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts or the Nike Sportswear Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms. Give yourself space to stretch or stride by mixing up stretchy, form-fitting silhouettes with roomy pieces.

Play with pastels: bring bright energy to your power moves and make them pop when paired with neutrals. (Add in another hit of colour with your sneakers.)

Glow it up: scrunchies, headbands, ribbons and shimmery make-up add a little bit of attitude and let you shine your way.

Nike Teens: Poised to win

"Sport makes me feel free, and I typically wear a lot of bold, bright colours. That's how I express my energy".

Phoebe
Runner and cyclist

Nike Teens: Poised to win

Be a glow getter

Create outfits that are cute, comfortable and move at your speed. From breezy Woven Cargo Shorts to the soft, stretchy High-Neck Tank Top and Dri-FIT Jacket, these faves keep you in flow.

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Originally published: 22 April 2025

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