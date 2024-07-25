Nike releases its first-ever breaking shoe with the Nike Jam

Nike is releasing its first-ever breaking shoe and apparel collection in summer 2024. The goal of the collection, designed in partnership with renowned artist Futura—known for his bold graffiti street designs—is to provide enhanced performance while staying true to B-boy and B-girl style.

"The outcome is amazing", Futura says. "The Jam is a beautiful, brand-new model that's been created from the ground up for what the dancers themselves want to perform and feel comfortable in".

Six years of research and testing from breakers at all skill levels informed the development of the Nike Jam. The resulting shoe optimises breakers' ability to slide across all surfaces, whether smooth, tarmac or concrete. The shoe has a foam drop-in midsole for protective cushioning, while its rubber cupsole and low-to-the-ground feel help breakers perform their best.

The Nike Jam, designed for both performance and everyday wear, delivers on both function and style. The three Nike Jam colourways feature elements that pay homage to the sport's roots. The turntable and microphone equipment used by DJs and MCs to set the vibe inspired the design of the black and Gum colourway. The cardboard that breakers used to protect themselves from unpredictable surfaces helped inspire the Tan and black colourway. The black and white colourway, created in partnership with Futura, is based on his iconic 1980 Break Train piece.