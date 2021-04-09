How NBA All-Star Jrue Holiday Plays Defensive Mind Games

Being in the moment is powerful, but sometimes you have to think ahead. That's the balancing act that has helped NBA All-Star and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday become one of the best defensive players in the game. He studies his opponents before they meet in order to read their minds in real time, anticipating their play so they have no choice but to rethink and recalibrate their next move. In this episode of "Trained", the defensive mastermind opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about his strategies for winning—on the court and as a father—sharing how he uses defeat as motivation and takes breathers to keep his passion going strong. He also talks about why he believes family and faith can help us put everything in perspective when the scoreboard isn't in our favour.